(Des Moines) -- State officials are attempting to assist long-term care facilities in battling the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Late Thursday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that $14 million in federal CARES Act funding is being allocated to nursing homes and other facilities to cover costs and staffing associated with COVID-19. Reynolds' announcement comes as the number of COVID cases continue to increase at the state's care facilities. The governor reported outbreaks at 20 additional long-term facilities. One-hundred-14 of the state's 443 long-term facilities now have active outbreaks.
"News of long-term care outbreaks is very concerning," said Reynolds, "as it impacts our most vulnerable population. As we saw earlier this year, the consequences of COVID-19 in these facilities can be devastating for residences and their families."
Reynolds says the Iowa Department of Public Health and members of her staff continue to communicate with long-term care associations and their partners on how best to address COVID-related issues.
"We're ensuring that adequate effective control measures are in place," she said. "To make sure they are in place is critical to preventing a virus from entering a facility, or stopping its spread after its exposure."
Reynolds adds training is available on infection control, appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) use and emergency planning. The State Hygienic Lab continues to support the facilities with testing needs--including when an outbreak occurs.
"Like our hospitals, it's important that we also provide assistance to long-term care facilities at this time," said Reynolds, "and that every Iowan continues to do their part to protect the most vulnerable of our workforce."
Updated figures on long-term care facilities outbreaks were expected to be placed on the state's coronavirus information website Thursday afternoon.