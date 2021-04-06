(Nebraska City) -- Efforts to address a smelly problem were discussed at Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting.
As promised, officials with the city's Cargill plant went before the city's commissioners to respond to residents' complaints regarding an odor permeating from the facility over the past several months. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says plant manager Victor Mecksroth explained the problem centers around a change in sanitizers used in the facility's biological lagoons due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"With COVID and everything, they had kind of changed their sanitizers inside that carried through their system," said Bequette. "So, they've gone back to find a better balance of a sanitizer that allows their ponds to flourish as far as far as the biological system. They've also brought in a temporary clarifier that helps with the whole process, and that's helping a little bit. They're also adding a misting system that will go around the whole thing. It will actually spray a mist, and will help keep the smell odor from being able to transport outside the area as much as it does right now."
Bequette says Mecksroth asked the council and the public for patience, as the company works through the odor issue.
"Cargill's looking at it," he said. "They've brought in a lot of folks. They're keeping the city informed, they're keeping the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment informed, as well. So, we've got all that in place right now. It's been working towards making this a permanent solution to what right now has been a smelly problem."
The mayor says residents on hand at Monday's meeting were optimistic that the problem would be addressed.
"They hope for the best," said Bequette. "But at the same time, they're kind of cautioning Cargill that they hope they're working as hard as they can--which I'm sure they are. And, we as a city and the NDEE are all working together to solve this. They're just a little hesitant, but I think they're optimistic as well, and its well-received. I think it meant a lot that Victor came and joined us."
In other business, the council awarded the contract for the 16th Street Improvements Project to Pavers, Incorporated out of Waverly, Nebraska for $333, 678, and approved a professional services agreement with JEO Consultants for the 2021 street improvement projects. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.