(Clarinda) -- As recovery efforts continue in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, one local company is hoping to raise supplies for those in need starting this weekend.
OneSource Restoration, a power line company out of New Market, will kick off their "Caring for Cajuns" campaign this Friday and run all the way till next Saturday. The fundraiser comes at a time when owner Tammy Kent says both victims and emergency personnel are facing supply shortages. Kent, who is on-site in New Orleans, says while electricity is starting to come back in parts of New Orleans proper, she says other areas are still struggling.
"The smaller communities like Houma, and Rockport, and Laplace have sustained significant, catastrophic, life changing damage, and some of these communities won't get power back for months," Kent said. "Even when they get power back, there might not even be a home there to power. It's going to take months to put new lines up, substations are still under water, and they still continue to get regular southern afternoon thunderstorms."
Kent says her company has been working with power line restoration in the area, and serves as extra boots on the ground to cover a larger area.
"We come in and we're boots on the ground and we get that information back to them quickly so they can bring in the appropriate number and type of resources, (and) we bring in the power-line men who will come in and rebuild that infrastructure and repair it where it's necessary," Kent said. "Another program that we are partnering with our sister company, Victory Powerline Services, we're actually overseeing the generator install and the critical infrastructure like the pumping station, the lift station, (and) the water plant."
Kent says the two companies are also overseeing the restoration of petroleum plants to get crude oil flowing again to get other critical services back up even before some of the power lines.
For the supply drive this next week, Kent says the supplies will be going to a volunteer group "The Cajun Navy 2016," who has helped with recovery efforts after several natural disasters in the area including after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
"They start immediately, really during the storm rescuing people who are trapped in their homes and trapped in flood waters," Kent said. "Then they continue long after throughout cutting trees, clearing debris, fixing homes, tarping roofs, and feeding people, they feed hundreds of people a day."
Kent says they will be accepting nearly any item that someone could think of when a person has been dislodged from their home, as well as tarps and roof supplies to help mend leaks in homes that are still sustainable.
However, Kent says emergency personnel have also been struggling with supply shortages and community members have been feeding and providing supplies for them. Kent says weather conditions are also not in responders favor.
"Volunteers were needed immediately to dispatch that food and get it out to the appropriate properties," Kent said. "Water, Gatorade, it's extremely hot and humid. Heat fatigue and exhaustion have been an issue, so Gatorade, Pedialyte, and some of the drinks that have electrolytes in them is really needed to help with the first responders and the fatigue."
The fundraising event will begin in HyVee parking lot in Clarinda around noon Friday, and donations will be accepted from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through the following Friday, and next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kent says the truck will then ship off to Louisiana on Sunday. More information on the OneSource Restoration fundraiser, as well as the Cajun Navy 2016, can be found on their respective Facebook pages.