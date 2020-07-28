(Carson) -- The Carson Community Rodeo begins this week.
The PRCA’s best small rodeo award winner will kick off starting on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday night. This year's rodeo will feature 447 strong competitors including four world champions but will also feature a new voice for the crowd.
17 time rodeo announcer Wade Grinager will be at his first Carson Community Rodeo. Wade is a three time high school rodeo state champion and a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a rodeo scholarship. This year's rodeo will also once again see Barrel Man/Rodeo Clown Gizmo McCracken.
“Coming down to Carson for my very first trip. I’m very excited to be a part of such an awesome collaboration of professionals and pro rodeo,” Grinager said.
The rodeo festivities will officially begin on Wednesday night with the Kickoff Dinner at 6:00 P.M. at the Carson Community Center and will feature fried chicken and sweet corn.
“It’s great to get around the crowds and they are hungry. In a way they are easier to make laugh because they’ve been locked up talking to each other for so long they are just glad to hear somebody else's voice,” Gizmo said.
The full schedule of events can be found with the link: http://carsoncommunityrodeo.com/
“We’ve gotta be a little more cautious on things but our fan base in rural America is strong and patriotic. It’s almost been like a little bit of a refresher to be able to bring your guys and gals to the rodeos that you’ve been to year after year,” Grinager said.
Click below to hear the full interview for the Carson Community Rodeo below.