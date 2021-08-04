(Carson) -- For the 44th time, cowboys and cowgirls will flock to the Carson Community Rodeo this week.
The Carson Community Rodeo is one of PRCA's best small town rodeos and is able to attract some of the top talents in rodeo. Speaking on the KMA Morning Show Wednesday, rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia says the small-town rodeo attracts some of the top rodeo performers not only in the region, but throughout the county.
"Throughout the weekend we're going to be entertained not only by all the different activities but the top-notch rodeo competition," Lucia said. "We're going to get to see a three-time world champion Tim O'Connell, he is Iowa's favorite son and he's going to be competing in the bareback riding, we're also going to see the 2020 National Finals Rodeo aggregate champion Jess Pope, as well as the reigning college champion Cole Franks from Clarendon, Texas."
Lucia says no matter which night people attend or whatever age group they are, they're in for top-notch performances and entertainment.
"Whether you come Thursday, or whether you come Saturday, you're going to get a show," Lucia said. "We encourage people to come all three days, because it's a different group of contestants each and every night, so basically it's going to be a different show, and from top to bottom there's something for everybody."
Festivities begin tonight at 6 p.m. with a kick off dinner at the Carson Community Building and gates will open each night Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. with the shows beginning at 8 p.m. Each night, the main show will be preceded by mutton busting with sign-ups opening at 7 p.m. The Carson Rodeo Parade will also take place Saturday morning around 10 a.m.
This year, rodeo vice president Brad Forristal says on top of the usual festivities, the rodeo will also have a few new additions.
"We've got new upgrades this year, we got some new ticket booths, we got new sponsorship areas, we got some new beer stand activities, and we got some special events for the kids," Forristal said. "...Especially the older kids, we kind of left them out the last few years, so we'll have our kids night on Thursday, (and) we'll have the stick horse races on Thursday night."
However, familiar faces will also be at the event with barrel man and rodeo clown Trent McFarland returning to provide quality entertainment for the crowds.
"My job as a rodeo clown is to go out there and have fun and act like a goofball, and entertain the crowds with my silliness, and antics, and routines," McFarland said. "We got some really fun plans as far as entertainment goes."
Tickets for the event are on sale now or can be purchased at the gate each night. For more information, ticket pre-sales can be found on the Carson rodeo website or call 402-639-2749. You can hear the full interview with Lucia, Forristal, and McFarland on the KMA Morning Show page.