(Glenwood) -- A Carter Lake man was arrested twice late last week in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 29-year-old Zackery David Mount-Gallett of Carter Lake was initially arrested Thursday night on Highway 34 near Hillman Road. Authorities say Mount-Gallett was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order and Providing False Information on Highway 34 near Hillman Road.
The Sheriff's Office reports Mount-Gallett was then arrested once again early Saturday morning on Garfield Lane for another charge of Violation of a No Contact Order.
For both arrests, Mount-Gallett was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond.