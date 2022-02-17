(Council Bluffs) -- A Carter Lake man faces prison time in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Twenty-nine-year-old Zachery McCuen was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to eight years in prison for Accessing Child Pornography. McCuen will also serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Court documents indicate McCuen plead guilty to the charge on October 1st, 2021.
In January of 2019, Homeland Security received information that child pornography was being traded in a chat room on Kik Messenger, and one of the users was identified as McCuen. It was revealed in October 2018 that McCuen was communicating with, exchanging, and receiving images and videos of child pornography with another Kik user from California.
Homeland Security investigated the case, while the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.