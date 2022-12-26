Drug Arrest

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest on several drug charges from Christmas evening.

According to the report, at about 7:20 PM on Sunday, officers arrested Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, of Carter Lake on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (Class B felony), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).

Officers did seize over 50 grams of meth, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia. Hoselton is being held without bond.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.