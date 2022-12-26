(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest on several drug charges from Christmas evening.
According to the report, at about 7:20 PM on Sunday, officers arrested Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, of Carter Lake on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (Class B felony), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
Officers did seize over 50 grams of meth, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia. Hoselton is being held without bond.