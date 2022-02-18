(Atlantic) -- KMAland's longest-tenured county auditor is stepping down this spring.
Earlier this week, Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman submitted his resignation to the county's board of supervisors, effective April 15th. Sunderman's resignation letter stated he's enjoyed working for the county, and appreciates the support provided to him by coworkers and the county's residents during his 37-years plus as a county official. Sunderman said, "I have learned a great deal over the years, and have enjoyed the many challenges that kept our county progressing forward." While saying he looks forward to retirement, Sunderman adds he'll miss being part of our team and serving the county.
Sunderman's letter adds he'll assist the county before and after his retirement as a consultant to make the transition to a successor as smooth as possible. Sunderman declined an interview regarding his retirement with KMA News.
A copy of Sunderman's resignation letter is available here: