(Atlantic) -- Cass County officials have backed the sale of county-owned farmland for nearly $1.7 million.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of land that sits adjacent to the site of the former Willow Heights Care facility to Kelly and Christy Cunningham with Milk Unlimited. Supervisors Chair Steve Baier tells KMA News that the dairy company came in with the highest bids of $13,100 per acre for the farmland and $6,200 per acre for the pasture.
"It was about 117 acres of row crop ground and about 35 acres of row crop ground," said Baier. "(Milk Unlimited) is the dairy operation just to the south of that ground and they've been good stewards of their land. They wanted to expand their operation and this was a great opportunity for them."
Baier says the county first took over the farmland in the 1870s as a dairy farm before the adjacent land became the Willow Heights facility in the 1970s. However, Baier says the county began exploring selling the property after the facility, which primarily assisted adult residents who could not live independently due to mental illness, intellectual disability, a pattern of substance abuse, or other disabling conditions, was closed in September 2021.
"There were changes in the guidelines for how adults with mental handicaps would be housed and we no longer had a need for the facility," Baier explained. "We had been renting out the land and decided to put it all up for sale."
He adds there are roughly 12 acres that house the nearly 20,000 square foot facility of the former care center that has yet to be sold. Baier says the board hopes to find a public use for the building and adds that the county has been contacting agencies such as Boys Town, Veteran's Affairs, and the Iowa Department of Corrections.
"The building is licensed for 45 occupants and it would be a good place to have whether it's a drug counseling and treatment facility or housing veterans who otherwise might be homeless," he said. "We'd hope there would be a need and an agency that would take it for that."
Baier says there has also been some private interest in turning it into a care facility for elderly residents. However, he says staffing concerns have made some potential buyers hesitant. But, he adds, the county isn't in a rush to off-load the property in hopes of finding a quality alternative for the facility moving forward.
"It would take millions of dollars to replace that facility and we don't want to sell it at a huge discount to someone and then in a few months or couple of years, 'gosh, we should have held on to that because now there's a big public need for it,'" said Baier. "We're not in a big rush and we don't have any deadlines at this time for selling the facility itself."
The county included the facility in the auction with the farmland earlier this year. However, it failed to receive a minimum required bid of $250,000.