(Atlantic) -- A local Cass County, Iowa group is hopeful COVID-19 relief dollars could be the catalyst for a full-time tourism director.
During its regular meeting this week, the Cass County Board of Supervisors received an initial request from a group of residents to utilize $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds over three years to fund a full-time Cass County Tourism Director. Spokesperson Brigham Hoegh says the county tourism committee has received a $5,000 annual contribution from the county for nearly 15 years. She says the proposal comes after, earlier this year, volunteer Kenner Baxter, who has been overseeing the dollars, announced she would be stepping away.
"We are proposing the formation of a new 501(c)(6) that would also be budgeted for three years by the county," said Hoegh. "And then budget to hire someone who would be a county tourism coordinator."
One of the designations for ARPA funds includes outdoor and recreational opportunities. Conversations have been ongoing since May, and in talking with other tourism organizations in western Iowa, Hoegh says they wanted to pursue a full-time position rather than part-time.
"We really felt that the person wouldn't be able to do meaningful work and really get some traction in less than 20 hours a week, so we really discouraged trying to hire someone at less than that," she said. "But some of the conversation had been around who might be willing to take the position -- 'would we be able to get a more qualified candidate' or 'would more people be interested.'"
Baxter, Jennifer McEntaffer, and Baily Smith joined Hoegh at Tuesday's board meeting to advocate for the position.
Hoegh says the director would take on a more comprehensive approach to marketing the various attractions, including in-person attendance at conferences, brochures, and an online presence -- to name a few.
"Going to conferences where people who do bus tours come to find new routes and new schedules and we might be there with information on 'things you could see if you drove a bus through Cass County,' so we're looking beyond the individual organization," said Hoegh. "Because we've got some amazing attractions in Cass County -- Lake Anita is a fabulous state park and Hitchcock House is really a special place."
Hoegh adds the county's geographical location from Omaha, Des Moines, and Interstate 80 provides ample tourism opportunities. However, the hope is to have the ARPA funding be just a temporary funding source to showcase the possibilities of the position before reaching out to other possible sources.
"In the long term, we would hope that this position would be funded in part by communities across Cass County," Hoegh explained. "So, we said let's get some funding to show what the individual would do and how this work would be done and how the county itself would benefit. Then we'd work long-term to secure additional funding from communities as well as businesses and individuals throughout Cass County."
However, Hoegh says the board wanted to see additional figures, including costs associated with putting together the 501(c)(6) organization, specific hours to do so and for the job itself, and more specifics on how the funding would be utilized. She adds the hope is to bring the presentation before the board once again at its next regular meeting.