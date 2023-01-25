(Atlantic) -- Cass County officials are pondering the best ways to utilize a former non-profit residential care facility on the southwest side of Atlantic.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of the Willow Heights facility after it and three other tracts of adjacent farmland were up for sale at an auction Saturday. Supervisors Chair Steve Baier tells KMA News while the 117 acres of row crop land and 35 acres of pasture near the property sold for $13,100 per acre and $6,200 per acre, respectively, the proposal on the roughly 20,000 square foot facility and maintenance shed failed to reach the minimum required bid of $250,000.
"There's no doubt about it, the row crop part was excellent farm ground and the pasture, some of it could be farmed as well," said Baier. "The purchaser was an adjacent landowner that operates a large dairy facility so it's going to work out great for them."
Baier says the facility primarily assisted adult residents who were unable to live independently due to mental illness, intellectual disability, a pattern of substance abuse, or other disabling conditions. The nearly 50-year-old building was leased and run by Partnerships for Progress, Incorporated, until its closure in September 2021. However, Baier says the closure was not a complete surprise.
"With some changes in the way state and federal funds flow and fund the care of those individuals in our population, they're now living in residential house-type settings rather than in group homes like that, so the facility has been vacant," said Baier.
Despite the bid falling short in the auction, Baier says they have also received multiple inquiries on potentially buying or leasing the building. He says some have included renovating the structure into affordable senior housing.
"That would be something that we would certainly consider," he said. "The renovation costs from individual bedrooms into apartments would be substantial and it'd be a real project for someone to take on, but it could be a doable project."
Other ideas have included another non-profit taking over the facility or even turning it into a veteran's home. Whatever the solution, Baier says the board hopes to find a potential suitor as soon as possible to get the building back in the hands of the residents or a developer and serve a community purpose.
"Right now it is an asset of the county that is costing us to maintain and we're not generating any income off of it," Baier explained. "We would like to have it put to a good use and get it on the tax rolls preferably and turn that economic situation around for the county."
No formal action was taken by the board Tuesday, and Baier says they intend to follow up on the various inquiries on the property before utilizing other marketing strategies as needed. The current building first opened as a County Care Facility in the early 1970s before being privately leased to a non-profit agency in the early 1990s.