(Union) -- Several southeast Nebraska fire departments and state agencies continue battling a large brush fire that has been ongoing for much of the weekend in Cass County.
That's according to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Jodie Fawl, who tells KMA News more than 75 firefighters from 26 departments have been fighting the blaze just south of Lake Waconda near Union in Cass County. Fawl says the fire started around 6 p.m. Saturday when sparks jumped the Missouri River from a nearby brush fire in Iowa and, due to high winds, spread rapidly through hundreds of acres along East Union Road.
"So it's burned about 650 acres and (the county) declared an emergency because they exceeded their resources and needed some assistance from the state to fight the fire," said Fawl. "At that point, (Governor Jim Pillen) then declared a state emergency and that frees up the governor's emergency fund so that they can pay for assistance."
Fawl says requests for all available units were immediately made, and Cass County Emergency Management and incident command requested that the Nebraska Incident Management Assistance Team help with the response. Additionally, Fowl says several state agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Guard, have been assisting local responders.
"The National Guard is here with a UH-60 or commonly called the 'Blackhawk' (helicopter) and they're dropping water on the fire and they did that yesterday, and the state patrol's drone team was out here to get some aerial footage of the fire so that they could see what they're dealing with," Fawl explained. "The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team, which is referred to as WIRAT, was here both Saturday and Sunday, and there's members out here today."
Additionally, Fawl says units from across the entire state brought UTVs with water supply to reach the areas where full-size firetrucks couldn't reach. As of Monday morning, Fawl says there was still no confirmation on how well the fire has been contained.
"As far as today goes, they're still doing research on the fire and they've got fire fighters out there looking to see what the situation is and they're still dropping water on the fire," said Fawl. "But, we don't have a number on how much containment there is on the fire or if they have any idea of what's still burning inside the perimeter of the fire."
Additionally, while they don't have a confirmation for how many residents participated, Fawl says a voluntary evacuation was put in place near Lake Waconda Saturday night.
"They had a voluntary evacuation on the south side of the lake," she said, "and I'm not sure how many people were involved in that but they were able to go back that night."
Due to the fire starting from sparks jumping from Iowa, Fawl says it will likely still be some time before the ultimate cause of the fire is determined. The village of Union is located roughly 15 miles south of Plattsmouth.