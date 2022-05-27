(Cass County) -- Cass County Conservation is preparing to host a demonstration for one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.
The "Stand Up Paddleboard" event is being held this Saturday, May 28. Stand up paddleboarding or "SUP" is a very popular water activity on many coastal states, and even in land-locked places such as Iowa. Lora Kanning is a Naturalist with Cass County Conservation. She says the form of paddling offers both a fun and healthy alternative for people that want to enjoy Iowa's waterways.
"You're just standing up on it and paddling, almost like you would a kayak or a canoe," said Kanning. "It's great, it's mobile, and it's a workout is what I tell people. It's kind of shocking to some people what muscles it uses."
Paddling is typically done on either an inflatable or hard board that's shaped like a surfboard. While most people do it standing, it's also common for boarders to take a seat and rest as it can be quite a tiring workout.
The sport first started to catch on in Iowa almost a decade ago in many areas. Just a few years later, Cass County Conservation decided to "jump on board" with it. Though they've only offered SUP for a short time, Kanning says it's been a hit among lake goers.
"We don't have any kayaks here in Cass County for our department, so we decided to try this as our trial," said Kanning. "Most summers we fill out most of our demos. If it's a good summer, we get at least 50 people trained."
There will be two times available this Saturday for interested boarders with 5 spots apiece. The first session will begin at 1 p.m., with the second following at 2:30. There will also be sessions available June 11. Both days the demonstrations are slated to happen at Cold Springs Park , weather permitting. Registration is free, however paddlers must be 16 and up and weigh less than 250 pounds. If you're interested in enrolling, reach out to 712-769-2372. You can hear the full interview with Naturalist Lora Kanning below.