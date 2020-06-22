(Atlantic) -- Atlantic joins Council Bluffs and Clarinda as southwest Iowa coronavirus testing sites.
Test Iowa opens a new drive-thru testing site Tuesday at Cass County Health System at 1500 East 10th Street. Beth Olsen is director of Cass County Public Health. Olsen tells KMA News she contacted Governor Kim Reynold's office requesting placing a site in Atlantic. Olsen cited the need for a location closer to Cass County.
"The closest site is in Council Bluffs," said Olsen. "That's still a 45-minute drive away for people. So, it wasn't the most convenient to go to a Test Iowa site. The nice thing about Test Iowa is that it allows anyone and everyone to be tested, as long as you're an Iowa resident. We know that going to the doctor and getting tested, there's still some stipulations as to who the doctor can test."
Residents wishing to be tested must first complete an assessment on testiowa.com. After selecting a testing site--Cass County Health System--participants will receive a QR code. Olsen says those being tested should following the signs upon arrival at the testing site.
"There will be heavy signage, and we'll have some barriers to block traffic," she said. "It's all drive-thru--you'll never have to get out of your vehicle. You just following the signage and drive to the spot to be tested, where they tell you to stop. They'll check and make sure you have your QR code. It looks like a small pixelated box. If you took the Test Iowa assessment online, you know exactly what I'm talking about."
Those tested will receive an email from Test Iowa with a link to your test results as soon as they're ready. Atlantic's testing site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone with questions should contact Cass County Public Health at 712-250-8297.