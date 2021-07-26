(Atlantic) -- The Cass County Emergency Management System has announced they will open cooling stations throughout the county in response to the high temperatures this week.
Mike Kennon, the Cass County EMS coordinator, says the stations will be located in the public libraries in Atlantic, Anita, Griswold, Lewis, Cumberland, and Massena. Kennon says the YMCA in Atlantic will also provide a seventh location.
The cooling stations throughout the county will provide a cooler atmosphere for those wanting to escape the heat to destress and will also have water available.
Kennon added that hours will likely vary between the different libraries but should be open during the peak afternoon hours.
"In the heat of the afternoon is when they're mostly open," Kennon said. "Everybody is a little different... (so) people will need to check with their library hours to make sure they're open."
While hot temperatures are always of concern for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, Kennon says he gets more concerned when extremely hot days begin to come one after the other.
"I get concerned when we start piling up day after day of heat and then at night it doesn't cool down and you start the next day ratcheting it up," Kennon said. "We get concerned about time frames like that around here. So we thought it was a good idea for this week to start this program."
Kennon says to make sure to pay attention to any symptoms of heat exhaustion as it could potentially lead to a more serious problem.
"You want to certainly avoid heat exhaustion because it can certainly get to heat stroke," Kennon said. "Heat stroke is an emergency and you're going to need to call 9-1-1."
Kennon advises people make sure to have plenty of fluids, avoid being outdoors in the peak heat hours, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.