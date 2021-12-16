(Atlantic) -- Cass County is dealing with a nearly eight-mile stretch of damage following Wednesday's storms.
Damaging winds and sporadic tornadoes rocked portions of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, leaving several with downed powerlines, no power, and damaged homes, including Cass County. Cass County Emergency Management Mike Kennon says his county is still dealing with sporadic power outages after they started to get the brunt of the storm around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
"It was probably about 5:30 was when that storm front was going through," Kennon said. "We had set off all our sirens when the tornado warning had spun up, but we actually had a Cass County Deputy actually spot a funnel cloud west of Atlantic, and that really had us ramped up."
Kennon says most of the damage surveying didn't begin until Thursday morning due to the darkness, damage, and strong winds still after the storm Wednesday night.
Kennon adds that most of the damage occurred just west and north of the Atlantic area.
"There's quite a few farmsteads that have had out buildings destroyed or totally taken out, and their houses have some damage," Kennon said. "It's quite a long strand, I'd guess seven or eight miles right now if I'd have to guess that we have damage in."
After surveying the damage this morning along with spotter reports last night, Kennon can confirm a tornado touched down, and the strong winds impacted several motorists on Interstate 80.
"So we're kind of developing a path here from the airport west of Atlantic and it goes clear to the interstate," Kennon said. "We had nine semis that rolled over on the interstate, so we've got the interstate kind of littered with vehicles up there as well."
Kennon says while there are still several power lines down, he says, as of now, it appears the county has escaped any life-threatening injuries.
"There is a lot of power lines that are still down, you know report them, of course don't drive over power lines or mess with power lines," Kennon said. "We've been lucky enough, from what I gather to not have any life threating injuries from this whole thing, so that's good. So, report that damage because we want to know what happened here so we can report it to the weather service and find out what we got."
Kennon says power companies are out throughout the county to restore any power that may still be down, and damage surveys will continue throughout the day.