(Weeping Water) -- This year's Cass County Fair will look significantly different from previous years due to COVID-19 changes.
Members of the Cass County Fair Board had to decide what was best for the community in Cass County in determining how this year's fair would be structured. With two separate meetings the board decided in a six to four vote to cancel all non-4-H events. Fair Manager Meggan Roeber explained why keeping the 4-H exhibits was important rather than cancelling the fair in its entirety.
“It was very important and probably the best decision that we were going to make. We decided that 4-H is a big part of county fairs so we didn’t want those kids to not be able to show off their projects,” Roeber said.
This year’s livestock shows will also be in a show and go format. Today the fair kicked off with the horse and rabbit show. Tomorrow will feature the sheep show and the week will conclude with the pig show on Saturday. With all of the changes this year members of the fair board have already begun to look forward to the 2021 fair and have started to schedule what it will look like.
“We are a very homegrown fair. It's probably the last one in our state that is still small and not urbanized yet. We really really want to put on a big show next year and showcase agriculture at our fair and everything it has done for us,” Roeber said.
To view more information about the Cass County Fair go to: www.cassfair.com
