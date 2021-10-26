(Atlantic) -- One person was killed, two injured in a head-on collision in Cass County, Iowa early Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson of Humboldt died as a result of the accident near the intersection of Olive or 620th Street and Dallas Road. Authorities say a 2001 Lincoln LS driven by 26-year-old Bryce Baker of Atlantic was southbound on Olive or 620th Street when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line, and struck a 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan of Atlantic.
Ferguson, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Baker and Sullivan were flown by medical helicopters to Des Moines Mercy Hospital--Baker via Air Med Helicopter, and Sullivan by Lifeflight.
The patrol says the investigation into the accident continues. The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMS and the Lifeflight and Air Med helicopters assisted the patrol at the scene.