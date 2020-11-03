Cass County, IA Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence
|4968
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|2201
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|61
|Kanye West/Michelle Tidball
|12
|Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr
|10
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker
|8
|Roque Rocky De La Fuent/Darcy G. Richardson
|3
|Ricki Sue King/Dayne R. Chandler
|1
|Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard
|1
|United States Senator
|Joni Ernst
|4724
|Theresa Greenfield
|2258
|Rick Stewart
|120
|Suzanne Herzog
|54
|United States Representative - District 3
|David Young
|4626
|Cindy Axne
|2209
|Bryan Jack Holder
|187
|State Senator - District 10
|Jake Chapman
|592
|Warren Andrew Varley
|304
|State Representative - District 20
|Ray Bubba Sorensen
|748
|Ryan Morrison
|184
|State Representative - District 21
|Tom Moore
|4340
|Shaun Kelley
|1454
|Board of Supervisors - District 1
|Stephen S. Green
|1028
|Board of Supervisors - District 4
|Steve Baier
|1260
|Board of Supervisors - District 5
|Bernard Pettinger
|1000
|Russell Joyce
|443
|County Auditor
|Dale Sunderman
|6186
|County Sheriff
|Darby J. McLaren
|6265
|County Attorney (To fill vacancy)
|Vanessa Strazdas
|5420
|Edna Township Trustee (Elect 1)
|Dan Schrier
|53
|Keith Nelson
|13
|Union Township Trustee
|Delmar South
|102
|County Hospital Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Leanne Pellett
|4376
|Linda L. Pelzer
|4209
|Ned Brown
|3890
|Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (Elect 3)
|Curt Behrends
|4420
|Chase Wheatley
|3919
|Ray Wilson
|3749
|County Agricultural Extension Council (Elect 4)
|Darrin Petty
|3847
|Jody Steffen
|3385
|Marcy Jo Dorsey
|3220
|Curt Rush
|2854
|Alice C. Williams
|2133
|Judicial Retention - Susan Kay Christensen
|Yes
|3468
|No
|1278
|Judicial Retention - Edward Mansfield
|Yes
|2960
|No
|1492
|Judicial Retention - Christopher McDonald
|Yes
|3183
|No
|1378
|Judicial Retention - Thomas Waterman
|Yes
|3046
|No
|1439
|Judicial Retention - Thomas N. Bower
|Yes
|3015
|No
|1326
|Judicial Retention - David May
|Yes
|2996
|No
|1313
|Judicial Retention - Julie A. Schumacher
|Yes
|3232
|No
|1212
|Judicial Retention - Sharon Soorholtz Greer
|Yes
|3009
|No
|1322
|Judicial Retention - Michael Donn Hooper
|Yes
|3073
|No
|1254
|Judicial Retention - Margaret J. Reyes
|Yes
|3010
|No
|1265
|Judicial Retention - Amy L. Zacharias
|Yes
|3111
|No
|1201
|Judicial Retention - Craig Michael Dreismeier
|Yes
|2904
|No
|1293
|Judicial Retention - James S. Heckerman
|Yes
|3051
|No
|1270
|Judicial Retention - Jennifer A. Benson
|Yes
|3138
|No
|1124
|Judicial Retention - Eric John Nelson
|Yes
|3053
|No
|1194
|Judicial Retention - Scott D. Strait
|Yes
|2975
|No
|1229
|Public Measure 1
|Yes
|1332
|No
|4257