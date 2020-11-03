Cass County, IA Election Results

Cass County, IA Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence 4968
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 2201
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 61
Kanye West/Michelle Tidball 12
Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr 10
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker 8
Roque Rocky De La Fuent/Darcy G. Richardson 3
Ricki Sue King/Dayne R. Chandler 1
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard 1
United States Senator
Joni Ernst 4724
Theresa Greenfield 2258
Rick Stewart 120
Suzanne Herzog 54
United States Representative - District 3
David Young 4626
Cindy Axne 2209
Bryan Jack Holder 187
State Senator - District 10
Jake Chapman 592
Warren Andrew Varley 304
State Representative - District 20
Ray Bubba Sorensen 748
Ryan Morrison 184
State Representative - District 21
Tom Moore 4340
Shaun Kelley 1454
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Stephen S. Green 1028
Board of Supervisors - District 4
Steve Baier 1260
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Bernard Pettinger 1000
Russell Joyce 443
County Auditor
Dale Sunderman 6186
County Sheriff
Darby J. McLaren 6265
County Attorney (To fill vacancy)
Vanessa Strazdas 5420
Edna Township Trustee (Elect 1)
Dan Schrier 53
Keith Nelson 13
Union Township Trustee
Delmar South 102
County Hospital Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Leanne Pellett 4376
Linda L. Pelzer 4209
Ned Brown 3890
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (Elect 3)
Curt Behrends 4420
Chase Wheatley 3919
Ray Wilson 3749
County Agricultural Extension Council (Elect 4)
Darrin Petty 3847
Jody Steffen 3385
Marcy Jo Dorsey 3220
Curt Rush 2854
Alice C. Williams 2133
Judicial Retention - Susan Kay Christensen
Yes 3468
No 1278
Judicial Retention - Edward Mansfield
Yes 2960
No 1492
Judicial Retention - Christopher McDonald
Yes 3183
No 1378
Judicial Retention - Thomas Waterman
Yes 3046
No 1439
Judicial Retention - Thomas N. Bower
Yes 3015
No 1326
Judicial Retention - David May
Yes 2996
No 1313
Judicial Retention - Julie A. Schumacher
Yes 3232
No 1212
Judicial Retention - Sharon Soorholtz Greer
Yes 3009
No 1322
Judicial Retention - Michael Donn Hooper
Yes 3073
No 1254
Judicial Retention - Margaret J. Reyes
Yes 3010
No 1265
Judicial Retention - Amy L. Zacharias
Yes 3111
No 1201
Judicial Retention - Craig Michael Dreismeier
Yes 2904
No 1293
Judicial Retention - James S. Heckerman
Yes 3051
No 1270
Judicial Retention - Jennifer A. Benson
Yes 3138
No 1124
Judicial Retention - Eric John Nelson
Yes 3053
No 1194
Judicial Retention - Scott D. Strait
Yes 2975
No 1229
Public Measure 1
Yes 1332
No 4257

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.