(Atlantic) -- The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Cass County is offering suicide prevention programs.
Brigham Hoegh the wellness coordinator for the ISU Extension and Outreach in Cass County, joined the KMA Morning Show last week. Hoegh says the program offers a basic understanding of how to help someone who is struggling with their mental health.
“Question, Persuade, Refer is a suicide prevention program,” Hoegh said. “And really what it is, it's similar to other QPR classes, but what we learn here are the basics about how to ask someone if they're considering suicide and refer them to help and be with them as you have that conversation."
This program is offered all around the state of Iowa, Hoegh says.
“So, question, persuade, refer is administered actually all over the state of Iowa. Right now we actually can administer it free through a grant targeting communities that have a lot of folks that work in ag, which happens to be Cass County,” Hoegh continued. “And part of that reason is that farmers are one of the groups that's at the highest risk of suicide. So, right now, we've got it scheduled in Cass County in this kind of slightly slower season for ag professionals.”
Hoegh says mental health has become a struggle for many the last couple of years.
“Last year, on our community health aid assessment for Cass County, mental health was identified as the top need. I think most people understand the pandemic really had a lot of us struggling a lot more with mental health,” Hoegh said. “A lot of stuff was just not the same. So yes, we are 100% trying to do more work around mental health.”
There are two classes remaining on Tuesday from 6-7:30 pm at the Anita Community Center in Anita and on Monday at the public library in Griswold from 5:30-7 pm. The class is also offered online.
The classes are free to attend. Pre-registration isn't required to attend. However, you can pre-register by calling 712-243-1132 or by visiting Extension.IAState.edu/Cass.
You can hear the full interview below.