(Atlantic) -- When it comes to the dangers of brush fires, Cass County officials are being proactive, rather than reactive.
The State Fire Marshal's Office Thursday granted Cass County, Iowa's request for an open burning ban. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon made the request on behalf of the county's fire chiefs. Kennon says the extremely dry conditions, coupled with a lack of rainfall in the extended forecast, increases the possibilities of brush fires in the county.
"We kind of take a long view on these," said Kennon. "If we get a little bit of rain in the next week, we're probably not going to just take it off. We're not going to take it off, put in back on--that kind of thing. And also, there's a lot of fuel out there--a lot of dry grass in ditches, and so forth--and the cornfields, of course, are getting drier by the day. I know our fire chiefs are very concerned about the possibility. I know it's been a while since we've had a cornfield fire, but we'd sure like to avoid that."
Kennon says the move is a preemptive strike against field fires.
"We have had a couple of minor ditch fires, probably due to people flicking a cigarette out of their vehicle," he said. "So, we're asking people just to be very aware of what's going on out there, so that we can avoid a big problem."
Kennon says the burning ban doesn't prohibit some recreational fires.
"People that have, like a burn pit on their patio," said Kennon, "or a little chimenia on their deck, we're not after enforcement of that kind of thing. The real open burning is what we're really hoping to prevent."
The fire marshal's order states the ban will be in place until "conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exists." Any violation of the proclamation order is a simple misdemeanor. Pottawattamie and Audubon counties were also placed under a burning ban earlier this week.