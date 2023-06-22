(Council Bluffs) -- A Cass County man faces 16 years in prison in connection with a fentanyl distributing investigation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk was sentenced Tuesday to 192 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl causing serious bodily injury or death. Loudermilk must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents indicate Loudermilk pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an investigation indicating the defendant obtained fentanyl, in pill form, from a source in Omaha between August, 2020 and May, 2022. In turn, Loudermilk distributed the pills containing fentanyl in and around Cass County, Iowa causing several fentanyl overdoses--each requiring medical attention to prevent death.
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Atlantic Police, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. Other agencies involved include Council Bluffs Police, the Iowa Division of Intelligence, the Iowa State Patrol , the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Omaha Police.