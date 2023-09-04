(Atlantic) -- KMAland gardeners have a chance to attend an annual plant sale in Atlantic this weekend.
The Cass County Master Gardeners are holding their annual fall plant sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Cass County Community Center front parking lot on the Cass County Fairgrounds. Kate Olson is the Cass County Extension Director. Olson says there will be a variety of plans and items available for gardeners interested in attending.
"There are a lot of divided perennials that come in to those plant sales," said Olson. "It's a great opportunity for folks to come and check out not only a lot of plants, but we also have some gardening books, décor, and tools that have been donated to us as well."
Other plants expected to be on sale include daylilies, spring-flowering bulbs, hostas, perennial geranium, and plenty more. Olson adds the plants for sale come from all over the region.
"People can expect to find a variety of perennials dug and divided from Master Gardener gardens and we have community members that donate to us from around Cass County and even some neighboring counties," she said. "We always appreciates those donations as well."
Olson adds the fall sale also comes at a good time for gardeners.
"Fall is a really good time to divide plants and be out working in the garden, because the temperature starts to cool off in the air but the soil is nice and warm," Olson explained. "So, it's a good time to get those plants divided and established in your garden before that winter weather hits."
Interested gardeners are encouraged to arrive early for the best plant selections. For more information, contact the Cass County ISU Extension Office at 712-243-1132, visit the extension's website, or check out the Cass County Master Gardeners' Facebook page.