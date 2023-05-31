(Atlantic) -- Cass County residents are remembering a legendary county official.
A celebration of life service is set for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic for Dale Sunderman, who died last Thursday at the age of 77. Sunderman served as Cass County's auditor from 1984 until his retirement in April, 2022. According to his obituary, Sunderman worked through many challenges in his 37 years in office, including the advent of computer systems.
Aside from county office, Sunderman was known as an anchor in the community, serving as a Cub Scout master and leader, a substitute teacher at Atlantic High School, an Atlantic Swim Team organizer, a Little League coach, and a United Methodist lay leader, among other roles. He also served as secretary/treasurer and president of the Southwest Iowa County Officer's Association for several years.
Visitation is at the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment is at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.