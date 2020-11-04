Cass County, NE Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|9296
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|4364
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|377
|United States Senator
|Ben Sasse
|9673
|Chris Janicek
|2628
|Gene Siadek
|809
|Write-In
|541
|United States Representative - District 1
|Jeff Fortenberry
|9545
|Kate Bolz
|3821
|Dennis B. Grace
|County Commissioner - District 1
|Dale Sharp
|1464
|County Commissioner - District 4
|Dan Henry
|2306
|County Commissioner - District 5
|Duane Murdoch
|2315
|Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
|Yes
|8004
|No
|2856
|Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
|Yes
|7727
|No
|2813
|Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
|Yes
|7711
|No
|2780
|Judicial Retention - Stefanie A. Martinez
|Yes
|7951
|No
|2648
|Judicial Retention - Michael A. Smith
|Yes
|7793
|No
|2788
|Judicial Retention - George A. Thompson
|Yes
|7640
|No
|2868
|Judicial Retention - Tricia A. Freeman
|Yes
|7920
|No
|2593
|Judicial Retention - Todd J. Hutton
|Yes
|7708
|No
|2746
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|5131
|Chad Aldrich
|4306
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
|Neal Stenberg
|4596
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|4316
|Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Director - Subdistrict 2
|Ron Nolte
|9424
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
|Michael L. McDonald
|270
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 3
|Orval Gigstad
|40
|Nebraska Public Power District Director - Subdivision 1
|Mary A. Hairding
|1549
|Todd R. Calfee
|842
|Educational Service Unit No. 2 - District 4
|George J. Robertson
|520
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 8
|Susan LeGrand
|132
|Cass County Weed District Board (Elect 2)
|Daniel R. Nielsen
|7506
|Michelle Group
|7041
|Ashland-Greenwood School Board (Elect 3)
|David Nygren
|508
|Suzanne Sapp
|486
|Eric Beranek
|460
|Jerry Wall
|354
|Ashland-Greenwood Bond Issue
|For
|500
|Against
|331
|Conestoga School Board (Elect 3)
|Allison Welch
|1471
|Dean Nickels
|1258
|Candace Kelley
|1146
|Judy Simpson
|915
|Elmwood-Murdock School Board (Elect 3)
|Jeff Backemeyer
|881
|Tyson Vogt
|697
|Shannon Coleman
|520
|Melissa Ross
|439
|Kathy Frahm
|403
|Louisville School Board (Elect 3)
|John Winkler
|1127
|Ashley Christiansen
|989
|Jon Simon
|943
|Gregory A. Manley
|842
|Nebraska City School Board (Elect 5)
|Lisa Chaney
|108
|Nick Schmitz
|107
|Jim Nemec
|97
|Jeff Frields
|93
|Don Loseke
|82
|Plattsmouth School Board (Elect 5)
|Brian P. Harvey
|3078
|Matt Glup
|2442
|Nolan Siemonsma
|2208
|Karen Tesarek-Parsons
|2143
|Ken Winters
|2073
|Jeremey Shuey
|2053
|Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School Board (Elect 3)
|Brianne A. Wilhelm
|79
|Andrew Burr
|78
|Katie Tonkin
|38
|Sheila Shramek
|37
|Justin Stark
|36
|Waverly School Board - Ward 2
|Robin Kappler
|266
|Nora Lenz
|157
|Waverly School Board - Ward 6
|Cheryl K. Landon
|48
|Weeping Water School Board (Elect 4)
|Neil Huskey
|589
|Adam DeMike
|498
|Betty L. Harms
|494
|Jason Brack
|483
|Brenda Ferguson
|364
|Louisville Mayor
|Rod Petersen
|541
|Louisville City Council (Elect 2)
|Jamion Biesterfeld
|385
|Martyn Myers
|228
|Ron Armbrust III
|193
|Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 1
|Steve Riese
|480
|Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 2
|Bryan Clark
|277
|Mike Bowman
|275
|Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 3
|Jim Forrest
|292
|Jeff Kindig
|206
|Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 4
|Terry C. Kerns
|459
|Weeping Water City Council (Elect 2)
|Lawrence Mozena
|345
|Sharon M. Heneger
|291
|Timron E. Gilfert
|147
|Plattsmouth Airport Authority (Elect 2)
|Kevin Faris
|1888
|Write-In
|73
|Alvo Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Gary L. Marcoe
|32
|Larry Langer
|24
|Karen Morgan
|10
|Avoca Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Harold Ehmke
|61
|Rich Moses
|55
|Cedar Creek Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Justin Peacock
|238
|Fred Brdicko
|209
|Eagle Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Dan Meier
|298
|Jenn Caylor
|261
|Travis L. Moore
|238
|Gayle Butch Schukei
|226
|Marcus Hochstein
|144
|Elmwood Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Renee Holland
|252
|Write-In
|68
|Greenwood Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Roger Kubik
|192
|Kevin Gerlach
|189
|Lynn Ahlman
|101
|Nathan Ahlman
|73
|Manley Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Patricia I. Gruber
|48
|Denise Swenson
|47
|Write-In
|42
|Phillip M. Tapp
|39
|Adam Goble
|33
|Mickey Dalton
|29
|Village of Manley Sales Tax Resolution
|Yes
|48
|No
|46
|Murdock Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|John Story
|128
|Write-In
|43
|Murray Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Donald W. Strong
|140
|George W. Blessing
|137
|Nehawka Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Allen Gansemer
|39
|Write-In
|21
|South Bend Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Brad M. Graham
|35
|Write-In
|22
|Union Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Jeffrey W. Ruby
|64
|Charles J. Seyler II
|62
|Laura Lee Hill
|45
|Constitutional Amendment 1
|For
|8447
|Against
|4416
|Constitutional Amendment 2
|For
|7102
|Against
|5163
|Initiative Measure 428
|For
|10474
|Against
|2188
|Initiative Measure 429
|For
|9156
|Against
|4070
|Initiative Measure 430
|For
|9262
|Against
|4064
|Initiative Measure 431
|For
|9658
|Against
|3576