Cass County, NE Election Results

Cass County, NE Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 9296
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 4364
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 377
United States Senator
Ben Sasse 9673
Chris Janicek 2628
Gene Siadek 809
Write-In 541
United States Representative - District 1
Jeff Fortenberry 9545
Kate Bolz 3821
Dennis B. Grace
County Commissioner - District 1
Dale Sharp 1464
County Commissioner - District 4
Dan Henry 2306
County Commissioner - District 5
Duane Murdoch 2315
Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
Yes 8004
No 2856
Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
Yes 7727
No 2813
Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
Yes 7711
No 2780
Judicial Retention - Stefanie A. Martinez
Yes 7951
No 2648
Judicial Retention - Michael A. Smith
Yes 7793
No 2788
Judicial Retention - George A. Thompson
Yes 7640
No 2868
Judicial Retention - Tricia A. Freeman
Yes 7920
No 2593
Judicial Retention - Todd J. Hutton
Yes 7708
No 2746
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
Kathy Boellstorff 5131
Chad Aldrich 4306
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
Neal Stenberg 4596
Timothy R. Cerveny 4316
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Director - Subdistrict 2
Ron Nolte 9424
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
Michael L. McDonald 270
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 3
Orval Gigstad 40
Nebraska Public Power District Director - Subdivision 1
Mary A. Hairding 1549
Todd R. Calfee 842
Educational Service Unit No. 2 - District 4
George J. Robertson 520
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 8
Susan LeGrand 132
Cass County Weed District Board (Elect 2)
Daniel R. Nielsen 7506
Michelle Group 7041
Ashland-Greenwood School Board (Elect 3)
David Nygren 508
Suzanne Sapp 486
Eric Beranek 460
Jerry Wall 354
Ashland-Greenwood Bond Issue
For 500
Against 331
Conestoga School Board (Elect 3)
Allison Welch 1471
Dean Nickels 1258
Candace Kelley 1146
Judy Simpson 915
Elmwood-Murdock School Board (Elect 3)
Jeff Backemeyer 881
Tyson Vogt 697
Shannon Coleman 520
Melissa Ross 439
Kathy Frahm 403
Louisville School Board (Elect 3)
John Winkler 1127
Ashley Christiansen 989
Jon Simon 943
Gregory A. Manley 842
Nebraska City School Board (Elect 5)
Lisa Chaney 108
Nick Schmitz 107
Jim Nemec 97
Jeff Frields 93
Don Loseke 82
Plattsmouth School Board (Elect 5)
Brian P. Harvey 3078
Matt Glup 2442
Nolan Siemonsma 2208
Karen Tesarek-Parsons 2143
Ken Winters 2073
Jeremey Shuey 2053
Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School Board (Elect 3)
Brianne A. Wilhelm 79
Andrew Burr 78
Katie Tonkin 38
Sheila Shramek 37
Justin Stark 36
Waverly School Board - Ward 2
Robin Kappler 266
Nora Lenz 157
Waverly School Board - Ward 6
Cheryl K. Landon 48
Weeping Water School Board (Elect 4)
Neil Huskey 589
Adam DeMike 498
Betty L. Harms 494
Jason Brack 483
Brenda Ferguson 364
Louisville Mayor
Rod Petersen 541
Louisville City Council (Elect 2)
Jamion Biesterfeld 385
Martyn Myers 228
Ron Armbrust III 193
Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 1
Steve Riese 480
Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 2
Bryan Clark 277
Mike Bowman 275
Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 3
Jim Forrest 292
Jeff Kindig 206
Plattsmouth City Council - Ward 4
Terry C. Kerns 459
Weeping Water City Council (Elect 2)
Lawrence Mozena 345
Sharon M. Heneger 291
Timron E. Gilfert 147
Plattsmouth Airport Authority (Elect 2)
Kevin Faris 1888
Write-In 73
Alvo Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Gary L. Marcoe 32
Larry Langer 24
Karen Morgan 10
Avoca Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Harold Ehmke 61
Rich Moses 55
Cedar Creek Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Justin Peacock 238
Fred Brdicko 209
Eagle Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Dan Meier 298
Jenn Caylor 261
Travis L. Moore 238
Gayle Butch Schukei 226
Marcus Hochstein 144
Elmwood Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Renee Holland 252
Write-In 68
Greenwood Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Roger Kubik 192
Kevin Gerlach 189
Lynn Ahlman 101
Nathan Ahlman 73
Manley Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Patricia I. Gruber 48
Denise Swenson 47
Write-In 42
Phillip M. Tapp 39
Adam Goble 33
Mickey Dalton 29
Village of Manley Sales Tax Resolution
Yes 48
No 46
Murdock Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
John Story 128
Write-In 43
Murray Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Donald W. Strong 140
George W. Blessing 137
Nehawka Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Allen Gansemer 39
Write-In 21
South Bend Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Brad M. Graham 35
Write-In 22
Union Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Jeffrey W. Ruby 64
Charles J. Seyler II 62
Laura Lee Hill 45
Constitutional Amendment 1
For 8447
Against 4416
Constitutional Amendment 2
For 7102
Against 5163
Initiative Measure 428
For 10474
Against 2188
Initiative Measure 429
For 9156
Against 4070
Initiative Measure 430
For 9262
Against 4064
Initiative Measure 431
For 9658
Against 3576

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.