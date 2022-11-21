(Plattsmouth) -- It's been a work in progress for several months, but Cass County, Nebraska officials are nearing the final stages of updating its commercial solar regulations.
That's according to Cass County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen, who tells KMA News the county planning commission has put forward a draft proposal that is now under review by County Attorney Chris Perrone. Jensen says he has personally been reviewing commercial solar regulations since 2020. However, it became a priority earlier this year after Boulevard Associates proposed a 320-megawatt and 3,200-acre farm northwest of Murray -- which would be one of the largest in Nebraska. Jensen says the latest modifications primarily surround setbacks for commercial solar conversion systems.
"Those extended setbacks were primarily designed to give people in 'transitional ag' a little more buffer to these commercial solar systems and in this case it would be 300 feet," said Jensen. "The planning commission then decided that that 300 feet should apply to both 'traditional ag' and 'ag' zoning so that they were both the same."
However, Jensen says the recent rise of larger commercial solar projects has resulted in a longer review process to ensure they check all the appropriate boxes.
"Unfortunately this commercial solar is new enough that you can't just look at other people's regulations, you have to look at your own backyard, if you will, to make sure that you're addressing the concerns," Jensen explained. "These projects are typically very large and in our case it could be anywhere from 2,700 to 3,000 acres or more and these projects are long projects -- anywhere from 20 up to 40 years."
The County Board of Commissioners also put in place a 270-day moratorium on commercial solar applications back in May, or until a new set of regulations has been approved. Given the county's location, Jensen says there were a lot of items to consider with commercial solar projects.
"We have to look at 'is this going to stifle growth for a local town or village or the county,'" said Jensen. "We are in a unique area here between Omaha and Lincoln -- we can have that growth but we just have to be very smart about it and make sure we stay organized so that we can, as I like to say, 'preserve the character of the county.'"
However, Jensen says the ordinance also has to align with the county's comprehensive plan, which was updated in 2014 and included an "energy element" required by the state.
"That's basically saying that we're open to wind energy, solar energy, or alternate sources of energy," he said. "We're just trying to strike a balance between that and of course preserving the ag -- which is the prominent theme in our comprehensive plan."
Jensen says the hope is to hear back from Perrone and have a final draft for approval in front of the planning commission on December 12th with their recommendation, then go before the board of commissioners in either January or February -- when the current moratorium is set to expire.