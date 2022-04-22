(Plattsmouth) -- To assure all appropriate boxes are checked, Cass County officials have requested outside counsel on a proposed solar project.
During its latest regular meeting, the county's board of commissioners approved seeking outside counsel on a proposed solar farm through Boulevard Associates--which would be one of the largest in the state. While saying the board has not selected specific counsel yet, County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen tells KMA News the outside perspective was sought to assist with reviewing a large amount of information soon to be placed in front of the county.
"There'll be a reflectivity study, there'll be a ground level view study to show people basically what this array will look like when they're looking out their window," said Jensen. "There'll be an environmental study, and there'll be a drainage study to show how the project is going to be draining off and affecting anything."
Current plans call for a 320-megawatt and 3,200-acre farm northwest of Murray, Nebraska. Jensen says he has reached out to other jurisdictions on the need for outside counsel but says the farm's size was a significant factor in his county's decision.
"Some have and some haven't, but this particular solar setup that we're looking at would encompass 3,200 acres," said Jensen. "Of which a much less number of acres is what the solar panels will be on, but they need that many acres to choose the optimum spots for pods of solar arrays."
Jensen adds the potential time length of the farm, including 25-year landowner leases with 10-year renewals, was another reason to seek additional eyes and ears.
In August 2021, the commissioners approved an updated set of solar regulations. While saying he and the board are confident in their regulations, Jensen says a big focus has been on the decommissioning process.
"If this project was to fail for whatever reason, that there would be money set aside to ensure that it would be decommissioned, taken out, land turned back to what it was, without any cost to Cass County," said Jensen.
Additionally, Jensen says the board wants to ensure the solar farm would be the best use of the land.
"This is predominantly farm ground where this would be located," said Jensen. "So we have a lot of options here we need to weigh off that's truly the best use for the land. Especially (with) the long-term commitment that we're talking about."
Through a nameplate capacity tax through the Nebraska Legislature, the project is expected to generate roughly $850,000 annually for the Conestoga Community School District and $250,000 annually for the county.