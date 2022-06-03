(Cass County) -- Residents of Cass County had a "moving" year in 2021.
Last year, the Cass County Conservation Board held a year-long 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge from January 2021-January 2022. The event was intended to challenge residents to get outdoors and explore many of the natural features Cass County offers. From biking and hiking to meditating and birding, people could do an activity of their choosing for a few hours a day. Cass County Naturalist Lora Kanning says that along with some special prizes, participants also got the reward of taking care of their bodies.
"Just spending that 2-3 hours outside per week -- those benefits to our health and our mental health are just great," said Kanning. "They decrease our stress levels and decrease our blood pressure and boost our mental health."
Participants checked-in throughout the course of the year by submitting photos of a provided tracker. Individuals who reached a total of 30, 60, 90, or 120 hours were eligible for a prize drawing courtesy of several Cass County businesses. Over 70 people registered for the challenge, with close to half of that number consisting of area youth. Kanning says they got the idea for the challenge from all the time county residents spent outdoors at the start of 2020.
"We just kind of wanted to keep rolling with that," said Kanning. "We had a healthy competition with Montgomery County, and some other Western Iowa counties did it as well."
Kanning spoke about the 120 Hour Challenge on the KMA "Morning Show," which you can hear below. You can also find any upcoming Cass County events at casscountyia.gov.