(Plattsmouth) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska, could be the recipient of a grant going towards rebuilding the agency's K-9 unit.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has been nominated for the Aftermath Cares K-9 Grant for $25,000 to restore or enhance a law enforcement agency's K-9 unit. Lieutenant Larry Burke tells KMA News the Sheriff's Office has had a unit in the past, however recent retirements and personnel shifts have changed that.
"What we have is a K-9 program that our dog retired out of, and our K-9 handler left law enforcement," Burke said. "So in order to get cured back up, we need to get a K-9 handler trained, and a new dog. So, we're trying to come up with the funding and everything necessary to get that up and going again."
10 law enforcement agencies will be announced as the winners of the $25,000 on Thursday.
Burke says the Cass County Sheriff's Office has had a K-9 unit dating all the way back to the 1990s, including dogs who were trained in multiple abilities including search and aggression. However, Burke says more recently their dogs had been specialized in search.
"Here lately because of the expenses, those multi-trained dog are way more expensive, and the longevity of an animal that you use in aggression-type situations, is shorter," Burke said. "So our last two dogs have been search dogs, both drug and just general scent search type dogs."
Burke adds there are multiple benefits to a law enforcement agency having a K-9 unit.
"We actually use our dogs for Alzheimer's victims, and missing children, as far as scent search, but because we're getting away from the aggression part of it, we don't really do building searches anymore," Burke said. "However, their main training is for drugs and searching cars, houses, or things of that nature, and the schools calls on us to do searches for them as well."
October 26th is the final day for those wishing to vote for the Cass County Sheriff's Office to receive the grant. Those wishing to vote can visit the Aftermath K-9 Grant web page, and select Nebraska.