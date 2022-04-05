(Murray) -- Plans have been revealed for one of the largest solar farms in the state in southeast Nebraska.
That's according to Cass County Zoning Administrator Michael Jensen, who says Boulevard Associates has revealed plans for a proposed 320-megawatt and 3,200-acre solar farm just north of Murray. Jensen says the Cass County farm would be one of the largest in the state in both land coverage and production.
"This one would be one of the largest solar farms applied for here in the state of Nebraska, the 3,200 acres and 230 megawatts," said Jensen. "There's a large one that is going to be located out there in Pierce, Nebraska also that I believe is 350 megawatts."
But, Jensen says the process is on hold as the county's Board of Commissioners has asked for additional information from the energy company.
"The type of equipment that was going to be used, and location of the equipment, just where the solar panels themselves will be located on the various properties," said Jensen. "And also we wanted to make sure that all the landowners within their project boundary have given authorization to participate."
Jensen says concerns have been raised particularly about the type of ground the proposed solar farm would sit on and also its proximity to Murray.
"It's what would be considered some of the better farm land here in Cass County Nebraska, so that's coming into play," said Jensen. "This project is also located within a mile of the village of Murray, so any future growth of the village of Murray is going to have to be considered."
But, Jensen says a 'name plate capacity tax' collected on the project by the state, would bring in roughly $850,000 annually to the Conestoga Community School District, and $250,000 annually to the county.
Additionally, Jensen says the project would have a large life span in the county including 25-year landowner leases with optional 10-year renewals, good for nearly a 40-50 year span.
"So this is a very large decision for Cass County, and one that would definitely have implications either positive or negative for several years," said Jensen. "So we're trying to be very careful and take into consideration any possible negative effects it could have on neighboring property owners and things of that nature."
Jensen says it would likely not be until May or June that another public hearing would be scheduled on the matter, while the energy company gathers additional information.