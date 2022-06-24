(Council Bluffs) -- Five Cass County residents face charges in a federal drug investigation.
The U.S. Justice Department says the suspects were arrested on federal indictments charging conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 25-year-old Colby Ray Clarken and 19-year-old Collin Jacob Clarken, all of Atlantic, and 28-year-old Chase Daniel Jahnke of Lewis and 26-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, both of Lewis, were apprehended in connection with a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby counties. The investigation identified a fentanyl distribution network that covered western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The investigation into this distribution network remains ongoing.
Preliminary court appearances for each suspect took place Friday, with a trial date set for August 8. If convicted, the potential penalty is a minimum of 20 years up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police, Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, the Iowa Division of Intelligence, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.