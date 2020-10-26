(Anita) -- An Atlantic teen was injured when he fell off the back of a vehicle in Cass County over the weekend.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on 740th Street near Anita shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the 17-year-old male was riding in the back of a 2007 Chevy Silverardo driven by another 17-year-old Atlantic teen when he fell off. The passenger was taken by Cass County Rescue to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.
The accident is still under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Anita Fire and Rescue and Cass County Rescue assisted the patrol at the accident scene.