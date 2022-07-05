(Atlantic) -- Mass resignations and retirements have left the Cass County Treasurer's Office short-handed and offering limited services for the time being.
Cass County Treasurer Tracey Marshall tells KMA News four of her five full-time staff members left for other jobs, and the fifth decided to retire -- thus sparking a temporary closure in the office for new staff training. Marshall says the workers cited better pay and less stress as reasons for leaving Cass County. She says the training and review process -- including background checks and fingerprints -- for Department of Transportation processing can take anywhere from 4-6 weeks.
"Obviously the processes in our offices are very intense and we'll be training for a long time, but we can be open at the same time," said Marshall. "We'll open slowly by appointments only for a period, until the staff is a little more comfortable with the public coming in full force."
Marshall adds she currently has three new staff members in the office going through training, with two others expected to begin in the next two weeks.
While her office is currently scheduling appointments for tax meetings or driver's license renewals, Marshall says they are also directing individuals to neighboring counties for license renewal and new vehicle purchases.
"If people don't want to wait for an appointment or need something registered right away, they can call a neighboring county -- because I'm not sure if all counties are taking appointments for motor vehicle at this time or if they're taking walk-ins," said Marshall. "But I would encourage if you're going anywhere to call that office and make an appointment, see if you need an appointment, and make sure you have all the documents you need to get your transfer complete."
However, tag renewals must be done in your residing county, so a yellow drop box is available next to the courthouse door. Additionally, Marshall says online 24/7 service is available for driver's license renewals on the Iowa DOT website and tag renewals at www.iowatreasurers.org.
Currently, Marshall is working with the new county auditor on the end of fiscal year process, so no taxes are being collected. However, the staff resignations have led to uncertainty about how long the process will take.
"For the most part, my auditor and myself, we do handle that process," said Marshall. "However, my new staff also needs me for questions and anything they need help with. So, I am being pulled several different directions helping everyone and trying to get training done."
Marshall says she expects the office to be full staff and mostly fully operational within the next two to three weeks.