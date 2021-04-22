(Atlantic) -- With warmer weather on the horizon there is a great opportunity to look at wildflowers this weekend in Atlantic.
The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a Wildflower Walk on Saturday at the Pellet Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic at 9 in the morning. Interpretive Naturalist for Cass County Conservation Lora Kanning appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and spoke on how the event got started.
“The original landowners would do wildflower walks inside the park before they protected it with the DNR. We just kind of kept on the tradition,” Kanning said.
Last year's walk took place virtually through Facebook Live. Kanning shared about what to expect on this year’s walk.
“It will be interesting to see what’s out there and what’s blooming. Before the cold snap we had about 5 to 6 species already blooming,” Kanning said. “We still have over 20 species of flowers that are out there blooming. Some of them you would see in Southwest Iowa and other places and then some of them are a little bit more rare.”
Those in attendance will meet at the Pellet Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic to learn about the names, uses, and history of the wildflowers. To find out more about the event click here. To hear the full interview with Lora Kanning click below.