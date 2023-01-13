(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County.
That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
"The family we bought it from was very helpful and very understanding," said Tentinger, "and the state and everybody involved worked with us very well. It was just the time of doing the due diligence. We've done a lot of engineering. We've already done the phase one and all the environmental (work) and all that, to make sure that the piece of ground was acceptable to build on. So once all those hurdles were crossed, we made the move, and went ahead with our option, and purchased the ground."
Once completed, the facility is expected to employ about 800 people on site, and another 2,000-to-3,000 ancillary jobs throughout the state. Tentinger adds the project will benefit producers purchasing so-called shackle space for livestock.
"This is a great deal for the state of Iowa, and for the Midwest," he said. "More importantly, it's a great deal for the cattle feeders of the Midwest to have another option to sell cattle to a facility that's designed to make sure the profits aren't just centered at the processor, but also shared at the family farm."
Construction is the expected to take at least 18 months--depending on the weather. However, Tentinger says the company is not concerned about supply issues or other economic factors that could affect the construction process.
"We have kept our fingers on the pulse of that extremely well throughout this entire process," said Tentinger. "We have looked at the numbers monthly, and adjusted them accordingly. As you can image, when we started this process, what we thought it would take at that time has obviously changed in the last 18 months to two years. But, we have continually changed with it, and everything's in great condition to move forward, and we have the capital put together to move into today's environment."
Tentinger says shackle space is still available for the facility. About 200,000 shackles are being released to producers. Anyone interested should contact the company at cattlemensheritage.com/shackle-space or call 712-229-8141.