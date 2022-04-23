Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 44F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.