(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King told the county supervisors Dec. 29 his department’s plan for clearing roads during the first significant snow storm of winter.
He said snow started to fall at 5 a.m. Tuesday but did not send trucks out early.
“We sent out the normal time in anticipation of being able to work later this afternoon and evening, and perhaps depending upon when forecast listening to, the storm may have passed by 6. That is forecast depending,” he said.
King said the later start will hopefully give crews the time and strategy to keep up with falling snow throughout the day.
“We are going to take a round now on the pavements when there is enough snow to push and wait to see as it’s scheduling to snow more from 12 to 4 this afternoon. We will have enough time make a pass after that. That’s the plan,” he said.
King said transitioning the county’s snow removal fleet from single-axle to tandem-axle trucks creates the ability to haul more sand and ice melt for roads and cut back on the time needed to reload.
“We are a more capable force in the winter time,” King said.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer told the board and audience Tuesday's weather is ideal to cause traffic accidents. An early morning accident was reported on U.S. Highway 59 south of Shenandoah, but in Fremont County.
“I want everyone to be careful on the roads. They are only going to get worse,” he said about road conditions. “Be careful out there.”
Palmer reminded the people winter weather is expected Friday which is New Year’s Day. He urges people to be careful if they plan to go to a New Year’s Eve party Thursday. He said alcohol consumption changes blood chemistry making people feel colder faster.
“We want to get you through the new year,” he said.
The G Avenue bridge north of Norwich has repair construction on site. King expects the road to be closed and work to begin Jan. 4, weather dependent. King said the work is expected to take four to six weeks.