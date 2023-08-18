(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to Ulta Beauty at 3502 Metro Driver on Tuesday for a theft. An investigation revealed three suspects – one black male and two black females – entered the store shortly after 2:30 p.m. The male stood at the door while the females loaded up a large amount of merchandise into bags. All three suspects wore masks and fled in a gray vehicle with no plates.
CB Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call (712) 328-4728 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (712) 328-7867.