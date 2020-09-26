(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are investigating after a toddler was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue around 1 p.m. Authorities say a 2-year-old female child was struck by a vehicle as it was pulling into a driveway and sustained life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to Nebraska Medicine and was pronounced dead.
No further information regarding the incident has been released.