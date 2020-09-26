Council Bluffs Police

Council Bluffs Police Department 

 Photo Courtesy of Council Bluffs Police Department's Facebook Page

(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are investigating after a toddler was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue around 1 p.m. Authorities say a 2-year-old female child was struck by a vehicle as it was pulling into a driveway and sustained life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to Nebraska Medicine and was pronounced dead.

No further information regarding the incident has been released.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.