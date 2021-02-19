(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are searching for a suspect in a convenience store robbery early Friday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to Casey's General Store in the 500 block of 23rd Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for a robbery. Officers were told a white male wearing a black coat, red hooded sweatshirt, white facemask and white gloves entered the store and showed the clerk a note asking for cash in the drawer.
The male then left the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.