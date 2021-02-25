(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Wednesday night.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers responded to the Kwik Shop in the 1700 block of West Broadway around 11 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that a black male around 5'2 entered the store wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a surgical mask. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store in a dark Chevy Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.