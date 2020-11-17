(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning for being a fugitive from justice.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 37-year-old Trevor Wayne Steadman around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of West Nuckols Street. Steadman was arrested on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for probation violation on an original charge of possession of weapons.
Steadman was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings. The Red Oak Police Department was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Mills County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County K9 Unit, Iowa State Patrol and the Montgomery County Communications Center in the arrest.