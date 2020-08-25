(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Jamie William Tressler, Jr. while he was in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Tressler was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Tressler was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.
He was taken to the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond for the warrant and no bond on the additional charge.