(Sidney) — A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Fremont County Saturday for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a stolen truck out of Council Bluffs that could be in the Sidney area. Deputies located the vehicle on Highway 2 near 350th Avenue east of Sidney around 1 a.m.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop with the K9 Unit and the driver — 57-year-old Ralph Peterson — was arrested without incident. He was charged with first-degree theft and fifth-degree theft.
Peterson was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 bond.