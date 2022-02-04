Joseph Cias Smith Jr.

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces numerous charges following a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 24th Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday for an attempted theft of a pickup. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate a suspect vehicle. Around an hour later, officers were called to the area of Grace Street and East Pierce for someone in a similar vehicle attempting to steal a motorcycle.

Authorities attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which then fled southbound on Bluffs Street. The suspect attempte to turn westbound on 9th Avenue, when the vehicle hit a patch of ice and flipped on its top. Officers took the driver -- 27-year-old Joseph Cias Smith Jr. -- into custody.

Following an interview, Smith was charged with fugitive from justice for a Sarpy County warrant, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, four counts of disobedience to sign and signal, eluding, reckless driving and unsafe passing. He was also questioned by detectives from the Omaha Police Department, as he is a suspect for possible charges in Omaha. Smith is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

