(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a rifle in a bar parking lot.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to Sugars Lounge at 2725 East Kanesville Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 25-year-old Benjamin Merksick got into an argument in the establishment, went outside and grabbed a rifle and began firing the rifle several times in the vicinity of patrons.
Two patrons were able to take Merksick to the ground while he was attempting to reload. There were no injuries reported.
Merksick was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.