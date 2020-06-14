(Red Oak) — A Council Bluffs man was cited after he crashed his car into a utility pole.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of North 4th and Joy streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a wreck. An investigation showed 26-year-old Alexander Warren Wiechmann was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass northbound on North 4th Street when he became distracted and drove off the roadway.
Wiechmann’s vehicle struck a utility pole belonging to MidAmerican Energy. Wiechmann was uninjured and was cited for failure to maintain control. Red Oak Police say more charges could follow pending an investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Oak Fire Department assisted at the scene.