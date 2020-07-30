(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man will spend 40 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 29-year-old Michael Brandstrom was sentenced Wednesday to 480 months in prison for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal prison system. Following his imprisonment, Brandstrom was ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release, pay $200 to the Crime Victims' Fund and $10,500 in restitution to numerous victims. Brandstrom's sentence will run concurrent with a Pottawattmie County sentence for third-degree kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child.
The charges stem from an incident in September 2019 in Council Bluffs, when authorities were searching for a missing four-year-old child. As police searched an apartment complex, Brandstrom brought the child out to them. Authorities later executed a search warrant at Brandstrom's apartment. They found a laptop and two phones with child pornographic images and videos, included of the child he kidnapped. The laptop also had communications between Brandstrom and children from another country where he attempted to sexually exploit them.
The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and U.S. Secret Service. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.