(Onawa) -- A Council Bluffs man was among three people injured in a crash in Monona County Thursday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck on Interstate 29 around 10:45 p.m. Authorities say 20-year-old Timothy Wayne Tracy of Council Bluffs was driving a 2006 Chevrolet northbound on I-29 when he lost control. Tracy's vehicle struck the drivers side of a 2017 Ford driven by 57-year-old Michael Robert Gavigan of Golden Valley, Minnesota.
Both vehicles entered the median and came to rest partially in the left lane. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gavigan vehicle -- 22-year-old Fernando Rafael Romero of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota -- were taken to Burgess Health Center in Onawa with unknown injuries.